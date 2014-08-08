Home
Forum

A student show curated by a student, Saturday

Devin Atsatt
Devin Atsatt, 19, is a student home schooled in Half Moon Bay, currently attending Foothill College
Letter
posted by Darin Boville
Fri, August 8, 2014

Join us this Saturday for a new show at the Darin Boville Gallery—photographs by three local graduating high school students curated by Nicole Collins, also a Half Moon Bay High School student. Nicole, and the photographers she selected, are on their way to college but before they go we’re holding a show of their work.

The informal opening will run 12:00 to 4:00, Saturday, August 9, and we’ll have light refreshments.

The student works will be for sale at very reasonable prices—the gallery will donate mat board and matting and framing services and all of the proceeds will go to the students.

It’s our way of encouraging young people to think more seriously about art. Stop by for a few minutes and show your support!

The Darin Boville Gallery is located in Half Moon Bay on Route 92, just inside the city limits. Look for the red dinosaurs and pull in.

Connect with Coastsider
 Facebook
 Twitter
 RSS
Latest Forum Topics
3 MCC Candidate forums for Coastside November Elections
September 12 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: Candidate forums for local office are sponsored by MCC and moderated by League of Women Voters. Video recordings by PCT will be available on YouTube. Roster of Candidates - Easy Voter Guide - Voters Edge Sept 28 (Wed), 7:00 PM, 504 Ave Alhambra, third floor, El Granada San Mateo County Harbor Commission 2-year seat - Vote for 1…
Midcoast Community Council - Parks Forum
April 24 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for April 27, 2016, Regular Meeting, 7:00 p.m. Special location: Cypress Meadows, 343 Cypress Avenue, Moss Beach Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions.1. Report from Board of Supervisors and Other Government Officials 2. Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public may speak up to three…
Midcoast Community Council Agenda, 7PM Mar 23, 2016 - Transit & Land Use
March 18 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: Granada Community Services District, 504 Avenue Alhambra, 3rd Floor, El Granada Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government Officials Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public may speak up to three minutes on any topic not on the agenda.…
Another Dog Attack in Montara
March 14 2016 preview
@johnohara wrote: Yesterday the Alpaca's were attacked in Montara. A dog got loose from it's owner and jumped the fence and viciously attacked them. I understand two of them were injured.It seems to be a constant problem in our town of dogs getting loose and injuring animals or people. I started a petition in response to an earlier vicious dog attack…
Midcoast Community Council Special Meeting, Vacation (short term) rental Ordinance
March 05 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for Midcoast Community Council Special Meeting, Tuesday, March 8, 2016, 7:00 p.m. Special location: Cypress Meadows, 343 Cypress Ave. NOTE: The regular MCC meeting on March 9, 2016 is cancelled. Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government…
Midcoast Community Council - Introduction to MidPen Housing
February 06 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for February 10, 2016, Regular Meeting, 7:00 p.m.Granada Community Services District, 504 Avenue Alhambra, 3rd Floor, El GranadaCall to Order (7:00 p.m.) -- Councilmember self-introductions. 1. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government Officials2. Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public…
Rangers protect us from off leash dogs!
January 27 2016 preview
@johnohara wrote: This is the petition that Nextdoor censored. It was started after a pair of dogs attacked a small dog named Daisy on Montara State Beach. Sign the Petition Posts: 6 Participants: 1 Read full topic

Click to visit Coastsider's Forum

 

 