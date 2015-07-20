Home
Forum

Sharks of San Francisco Bay

Wikipedia>
A leopard shark at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
posted by Barry Parr
Mon, July 20, 2015

There are more sharks than you might think in San Francisco Bay.

When most people look out on the muddy waters of the San Francisco Bay they don’t think of what lies underneath. They notice the large ferries, yachts, and cargo ships that crisscross its waters every single day, but nothing else. Those brown, turbid waters hold many secrets and many amazing animals.

Among these amazing animals are sharks. No, not the giant, toothy menaces that everyone conjures up when the word “shark” is mentioned. I am talking about the more common, uncharismatic species that inhabit the San Francisco Bay. While it is true that large, oceanic species (such as the Great White Shark (Carcharodon carcharias)) have been found swimming inside the Bay, they usually don’t stay long or venture far inside. The sharks that reside in the Bay are usually harmless, smaller species. One such species is the North Pacific Spiny Dogfish (Squalus suckleyi). These slender, brown sharks reach a maximum length of 4 feet and are found inside the Bay mostly in the winter months. During this time, they can form very large schools, usually consisting of a single sex. Interestingly, Spiny Dogfish possess a curved, mildly poisonous spine in front of each dorsal fin, which is used for defense from larger predators.

One of the larger sharks that regularly inhabits the San Francisco Bay is the Broadnose Sevengill Shark (Notorynchus cepedianus), which can reach lengths of about 10 feet! Sevengills are found in our waters mostly during the spring and summer months. During these warmer months there is an increase in the abundance of large, pregnant females, leading scientists to believe that they come to San Francisco to give birth. Sevengills eat mostly fish (including other smaller sharks), but larger ones will eat marine mammals as well. Sevengills also appear to come into the Bay in pursuit of smaller prey species of sharks, such as the Brown Smoothhound (Mustelus henlei), a species that is common in the early spring. Interestingly, it has been shown that the coloration of the Sevengills in San Francisco differs from other locations in California, leading to the possibility of subspecies in Californian waters.

Probably the most abundant shark in the San Francisco Bay is the Leopard Shark (Triakis semifasciata). This medium-sized shark, which can grow up to 5 feet long, feeds on worms, crabs, clams, and small fish in shallow water. The Leopard Shark can move large distances (some move down to Southern California), but the ones in the Bay seem to be mostly residents. San Francisco is a vital nursery area for these sharks, as newborns of the species are commonly found in the safety of the shallow waters found here.

Discuss this story on Coastsider Forum

Start or join the discussion on Coastsider Forum. Our forum is in beta right now, so drop us a line if you have questions, feedback, or bugs.

Connect with Coastsider
 Facebook
 Twitter
 RSS
Latest Forum Topics
3 MCC Candidate forums for Coastside November Elections
September 12 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: Candidate forums for local office are sponsored by MCC and moderated by League of Women Voters. Video recordings by PCT will be available on YouTube. Roster of Candidates - Easy Voter Guide - Voters Edge Sept 28 (Wed), 7:00 PM, 504 Ave Alhambra, third floor, El Granada San Mateo County Harbor Commission 2-year seat - Vote for 1…
Midcoast Community Council - Parks Forum
April 24 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for April 27, 2016, Regular Meeting, 7:00 p.m. Special location: Cypress Meadows, 343 Cypress Avenue, Moss Beach Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions.1. Report from Board of Supervisors and Other Government Officials 2. Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public may speak up to three…
Midcoast Community Council Agenda, 7PM Mar 23, 2016 - Transit & Land Use
March 18 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: Granada Community Services District, 504 Avenue Alhambra, 3rd Floor, El Granada Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government Officials Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public may speak up to three minutes on any topic not on the agenda.…
Another Dog Attack in Montara
March 14 2016 preview
@johnohara wrote: Yesterday the Alpaca's were attacked in Montara. A dog got loose from it's owner and jumped the fence and viciously attacked them. I understand two of them were injured.It seems to be a constant problem in our town of dogs getting loose and injuring animals or people. I started a petition in response to an earlier vicious dog attack…
Midcoast Community Council Special Meeting, Vacation (short term) rental Ordinance
March 05 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for Midcoast Community Council Special Meeting, Tuesday, March 8, 2016, 7:00 p.m. Special location: Cypress Meadows, 343 Cypress Ave. NOTE: The regular MCC meeting on March 9, 2016 is cancelled. Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government…
Midcoast Community Council - Introduction to MidPen Housing
February 06 2016 preview
@daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for February 10, 2016, Regular Meeting, 7:00 p.m.Granada Community Services District, 504 Avenue Alhambra, 3rd Floor, El GranadaCall to Order (7:00 p.m.) -- Councilmember self-introductions. 1. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government Officials2. Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public…
Rangers protect us from off leash dogs!
January 27 2016 preview
@johnohara wrote: This is the petition that Nextdoor censored. It was started after a pair of dogs attacked a small dog named Daisy on Montara State Beach. Sign the Petition Posts: 6 Participants: 1 Read full topic

Click to visit Coastsider's Forum

 

 