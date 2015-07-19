Jesus Christ Superstar at Coastal Rep – July 24 to August 16
Coastal Rep
The final days of Jesus Christ leading up to his crucifixion are seen through the eyes of his betrayor, Judas, in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s dazzling masterpiece. This revolutionary and timely rock opera addresses contemporary themes of how fame and popularity can deceive and corrupt. Produced by the Coastal Rep team that brought you Rent, Hair, and Sweeney Todd, this beloved rock opera is guaranteed to deliver an amazing and unforgettable experience!
Buy tickets from the Coastal Rep.
