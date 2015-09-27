NWS: Lots of high clouds will allow for filtered viewing or glimpses of tonight’s supermoon eclipse

Latest Forum Topics

3 MCC Candidate forums for Coastside November Elections

September 12 2016 preview @daveolsonmcc wrote: Candidate forums for local office are sponsored by MCC and moderated by League of Women Voters. Video recordings by PCT will be available on YouTube. Roster of Candidates - Easy Voter Guide - Voters Edge Sept 28 (Wed), 7:00 PM, 504 Ave Alhambra, third floor, El Granada San Mateo County Harbor Commission 2-year seat - Vote for 1…

Midcoast Community Council - Parks Forum

April 24 2016 preview @daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for April 27, 2016, Regular Meeting, 7:00 p.m. Special location: Cypress Meadows, 343 Cypress Avenue, Moss Beach Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions.1. Report from Board of Supervisors and Other Government Officials 2. Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public may speak up to three…

Midcoast Community Council Agenda, 7PM Mar 23, 2016 - Transit & Land Use

March 18 2016 preview @daveolsonmcc wrote: Granada Community Services District, 504 Avenue Alhambra, 3rd Floor, El Granada Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government Officials Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public may speak up to three minutes on any topic not on the agenda.…

Another Dog Attack in Montara

March 14 2016 preview @johnohara wrote: Yesterday the Alpaca's were attacked in Montara. A dog got loose from it's owner and jumped the fence and viciously attacked them. I understand two of them were injured.It seems to be a constant problem in our town of dogs getting loose and injuring animals or people. I started a petition in response to an earlier vicious dog attack…

Midcoast Community Council Special Meeting, Vacation (short term) rental Ordinance

March 05 2016 preview @daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for Midcoast Community Council Special Meeting, Tuesday, March 8, 2016, 7:00 p.m. Special location: Cypress Meadows, 343 Cypress Ave. NOTE: The regular MCC meeting on March 9, 2016 is cancelled. Call to Order (7:00 p.m.) — Councilmember self-introductions. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government…

Midcoast Community Council - Introduction to MidPen Housing

February 06 2016 preview @daveolsonmcc wrote: AGENDA for February 10, 2016, Regular Meeting, 7:00 p.m.Granada Community Services District, 504 Avenue Alhambra, 3rd Floor, El GranadaCall to Order (7:00 p.m.) -- Councilmember self-introductions. 1. Board of Supervisors’ Report and Reports from other Government Officials2. Public Comment and Announcements (Members of the public…