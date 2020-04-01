Wed, April 1, 2020

KNBC: Peninsula Crabber’s Business Stays Afloat Thanks to Community Support


Posted by on Wed, April 1, 2020

Channel 4 has a story on how local one crab fisherman is adapting to the closure of Pillar Point Harbor:

When Pillar Point Harbor near Half Moon Bay was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, fishermen who sold catch from their boats were left with no buyers.

But at least one fisherman is finding a new way to do business thanks to some community support and some wheels.

Lucas Kinley is happy to still be selling his crabs, and customers are happy to buy them. These days, Kinley’s sales include delivery — something he hasn’t done in 15 years as a fisherman.

The video features a cameo by Coastsiders Cheri and Barry Parr.

 

Discuss this story on Coastsider Forum

Want to make a comment? All stories on Coastsider can be discussed on Coastsider Forum. All comments will appear below. You can also start your own discussions on the forum. If you have questions, feedback, or bugs, you can add them to our announcement thread.

Log in
Username
Password
Forgot password
Registration is temporarily disabled. To create or commment on stories, please use Coastsider Forum
Connect with Coastsider
Latest Forum Topics

Governor Newsom plans to close all California beaches Friday

Drought, early wildfires predicted for Northern California

Coastsider Forum 2020 is online, feedback welcome

Midcoast Community Council Special Meeting - Agenda, April 1, 2020

KNBC: Peninsula Crabber’s Business Stays Afloat Thanks to Community Support

About the Press Releases category

About the News category

Forecast

HMB Airport NWS feed from lobitos.net

 

 