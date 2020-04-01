KNBC: Peninsula Crabber’s Business Stays Afloat Thanks to Community Support

Channel 4 has a story on how local one crab fisherman is adapting to the closure of Pillar Point Harbor:

When Pillar Point Harbor near Half Moon Bay was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, fishermen who sold catch from their boats were left with no buyers.

But at least one fisherman is finding a new way to do business thanks to some community support and some wheels.

Lucas Kinley is happy to still be selling his crabs, and customers are happy to buy them. These days, Kinley’s sales include delivery — something he hasn’t done in 15 years as a fisherman.