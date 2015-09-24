Sharktoberfest at the Presidio, Saturday, Oct 17

Forecast

Today Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 59. Windy, with a south wind 37 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then rain between 10pm and 4am, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 54. Windy, with a south wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 28 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a WSW wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

PFC: 9:00am; AFD: 9:45am