 

Sharktoberfest at the Presidio, Saturday, Oct 17

Posted by
Thu, September 24, 2015

Shark Stewards, Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary,
& Farallones Marine Sanctuary Association invite you to:

SHARKTOBERFEST 2015

Saturday, October 17th, 11 am - 4 pm

Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center
991 Marine Drive, The Presidio, San Francisco, CA 94129

Celebrate the Annual Return of White Sharks to the Gulf of the Farallones

FREE ADMISSION

DROP-IN ACTIVITIES
• Shark Science
• Shark Experts
• Shark Art
• Shark Films
• Shark Conservation
• Costume Contest
• Beer, Food, Live Music - and more!

OCEAN LIFE PARADE
3 pm – Come in Costume for our “Ocean Life Parade”

SPECIAL PROGRAMS ($5 a person)
Registration Required!!
Register today: [email protected]
12:30 pm & 2:30 pm – “Sharkitechture”
1:30 pm – “Anatomy of a Shark Attack” 

Event information:
www.farallones.org/events
sharkstewards.org
farallones.noaa.gov

